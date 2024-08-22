Cable television wires to be blamed for electrocution of two boys in Kadapa

The rolls of cable television wires, connected with galvanised iron (GI) wires and hanging precariously from electric poles are to be blamed for the electrocution incident that rocked Kadapa city on Wednesday, after a boy suffered instant death and another was left with serious burn injuries.

Initially, a hanging electric wire was thought to be the reason behind the incident, but a probe by the authorities of Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (APSPDCL) revealed the role played by the cable wires hanging from a tree at the street corner.

It may be recalled that the two boys, Shaik Thaizal Rehman (11) and Shaik Aadam (11), proceeding on a bicycle took a turn from Bellary Road into a lane, when the bunch of cable wires hanging at the street corner got entangled to the rear side of their bicycle. The unsuspecting boys kept pedalling for a distance, when the GI wires draped around the cables came into contact with the 11 kV wire connected to the transformer at a height of 10 feet from the ground, resulting in electrocution.

A preliminary inquiry conducted by the police and the electricity officials had found that the cables, attached to the GI wires, had been stretched over from the street corner up to the incident spot. The cables hanging through the branches of a tree had apparently remained invisible to the boys, but got stuck to the rear of their bicycle, which stretched and fell on the transformer, resulting in electrocution.

“The cable operators had not obtained permission from APSPDCL for performing their maintenance activities. This unauthorised work was responsible for the accident,” said S. Ramana, Superintending Engineer (Operations), Kadapa Circle (District).

In a report submitted to the Kadapa district Collector and APSPDCL corporate office, Mr. Ramana found that the accountability rested with the dish cable operator and their workmen, who had ‘exhibited negligence’ in leaving unused cable rolls in hazardous conditions.

Meanwhile, Kadapa MLA Reddeppagari Madhavi Reddy, who had rushed to the spot to console the grieving parents immediately after the mishap, blamed the cable operators for the menace.

“Such incidents may happen anytime, anywhere and to anyone. The unfortunate incident in Kadapa should be taken as a trigger to initiate sweeping action across the State on the erring cable operators and make them fall in line,” she told The Hindu.

The cable wire rolls hanging shabbily on electric poles and criss-crossing the roads, sometimes even weighing up to 25 kg, have been treated only as an eyesore till now. However, now that it is understood to pose threat to our lives, it is time for urgent action, she explained.