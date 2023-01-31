ADVERTISEMENT

3 Capitals Bill may be tabled in another format in Budget session

January 31, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.

The State Cabinet meeting, scheduled for February 8, will decide the date of commencement of the Assembly Budget Session, according to the officials. Meanwhile, officials in the Assembly and Secretariat have been predicting that the session would likely start either in the last week of February or first week of March. 

On the other hand, all the departments have almost completed raising their demands for the budget for the financial year 2022-23. 

The officials in the General Administration Department have hinted that the government might introduce the three capitals Bill in the ensuing Budget session.

“Since the State government withdrew the three capitals Act in the Assembly, it will reintroduce it in another form before shifting the capital,” observed a senior officer at Secretariat, on the condition of anonymity. The officer further informed that the decision of the government on introduction of the new Bill for the capital would be dependent on the legal matters in the Supreme Court.

