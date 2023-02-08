Cabinet Sub-Committee directs officials to complete land resurvey in Andhra Pradesh by the end of 2023

February 08, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Cabinet Sub-Committee on Jagananna Bhu Hakku - Bhu Raksha programme, comprising Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana and Dharmana Prasada Rao, has instructed the officials to complete land resurvey by the end of 2023.

Addressing a meeting of the sub-committee at the Secretariat on Wednesday, Mr. Ramachandra Reddy said Andhra Pradesh was leading other States in doing a comprehensive resurvey of lands, and called for a collective effort to complete it by the end of this year. It was targeted to do the survey (which started as a pilot project in Jaggaiahpeta mandal of NTR district) in the purview of 17,461 villages.

He cautioned the officials against being complacent in implementing the project, and said the last time such a survey was undertaken was during the British era.

So far, the survey had been finished in about 2,000 villages and land title deeds were handed over to the rightful owners. Besides, two lakh mutations were done in 4.30 lakh sub-divisions.

The Minister further said drone pictures were taken in 5,264 villages and ORI (Orthorectified Radar Images) maps would be readied by the end of June 2023 in 4,006 villages. Ground truthing had been completed in 3,191 villages and ground validation was done in 2,464 villages.

He directed the officials concerned to ensure justice was done in the mobile magistrate courts in case any complaints were lodged by land owners, and to launch the survey in the municipal corporations and municipalities also.

The government made 30 advanced drones and 1,330 GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) rovers available and set up 70 base stations for carrying out the survey.

Chief Commissioner of Land Administration G. Sai Prasad, Commissioner of Survey and Settlement Siddharth Jain, Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar, AP Technology Services Chairman Saurabh and Director of Mines and Geology V.G. Venkata Reddy were present.