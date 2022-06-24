Cabinet resolves to name Konaseema district after B.R. Ambedkar

Approval of welfare calendar, Amma Vodi disbursement are among other major decisions

Approval of welfare calendar, Amma Vodi disbursement are among other major decisions

The State Cabinet on Thursday resolved to ratify the decision to rename the Konaseema district as Dr.B.R Ambedkar district.

The Cabinet also took a slew of decisions, including the approval of the welfare calendar-2022, nod to Amma Vodi, the flagship scheme under Navaratnalu, and allotment of lands to several industries across the State.

Sharing the details of the decisions with mediapersons, Minister for Information and Public Relations Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna said that the Cabinet meet chaired by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had resolved to further strengthen the Education and the Medical and Health sectors.

Break-up

It approved the Amma Vodi scheme for the year 2022 under which 43.96 lakh mothers — 54% BCs, 21% SCs, 6% STs — would be provided ₹6,594.60 crore. This year, 5.48 lakh mothers were added to the list of beneficiaries under which they would get ₹15,000 to meet the educational expenses of their children.

Giving a break-up of allotments made to the Amma Vodi scheme, the Minister said that the State government had spent ₹6,656 crore in 2019-20. ₹6,673 crore in 2020-21, ₹6,595 crore in 2021-22 under the programme. Those left out from the scheme, could apply again at the ward/village secretariats.

The Cabinet also approved the decision taken by the State government to enter into an MoU with Byjus to provide access to learning technologies for students in the government schools from Class 4. As many as 4.07 lakh students of classes 8-10 pursuing English medium in CBSE syllabus would be provided with tablet PCs.

The Cabinet also approved the welfare calendar for the year 2022-23 and in July, financial assistance to all eligible persons under four schemes — Jaganananna Vidya Kanuka, Vasati Deevena, YSR Kapu Nestam and Jaganannu Thodu — would be provided. A social audit would be held to review eligibility of all beneficiaries.

The Cabinet approved the payment of compensation to all the evacuees of the Vamsadhara Project and sanctioned ₹216.71 crore. It gave its nod to the recommendations of the Ministers’ Committee on Pay Revision Commission. It supported the decision not to recover Interim Relief from the pensioners who are aged over 70 years.

New posts

The Cabinet also approved the decision of the State government to sanction 3,500 new posts in the new medical colleges coming up at Vizianagaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam, Nellore and with this 40,000 posts have been filled up in the Medical and Health department.

The Cabinet also decided to allow the ZP Chairpersons of the erstwhile 13 districts to preside over the newly formed 13 districts. It also approved the decisions of the State Investment Promotion Board, Tourism Policy 2025 and allotting land to develop the Gandikota project.

Other decisions

The other decisions included sanctioning of 2,558 new posts in the AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishat, nod to the Green Energy 3,700 MW hydro project, providing ₹30,000 as yearly sustenance to farmers who give their dry lands for the project, and entering into MoUs with private housing firms to develop Jagananna Smart Townships.