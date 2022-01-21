Cabinet ratifies PRC G.O.s, new pay for staff from Jan.

Cabinet sub-panel formed for negotiationswith employees

The State Cabinet, which met on Friday, ratified the G.O.s related to the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) in spite of stiff opposition from government employees. The government also initiated steps to modify the software to pay the January salaries as per the new PRC.

The government, however, constituted a Cabinet Sub-Committee to negotiate with the employees’ associations on the issues related to the PRC flagged by them. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani), Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma are the members of the Sub-Committee.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat, Mr. Venkataramaiah said that the Cabinet had ratified the new PRC and decided to pay the salaries accordingly and the software was being modified for the purpose.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with a heavy heart took a decision to fix the fitment at 23% in view of the precarious financial position. COVID-19 has devastated the finances and revenues of the State. The Chief Minister had announced 27% IR even before the employees had demanded it. The employees also knew that the IR was not part of the salary, he said.

To a question, the Minister exuded confidence that the issue would be sorted out before the payment of January salary. “The doors are always open for negotiations. The Chief Secretary has already invited the employees for negotiations and clarified their apprehensions,” he said.