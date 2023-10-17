HamberMenu
Cabinet panel asks officials to complete third phase of land resurvey work by January

The performance of Andhra Pradesh in land resurvey is the best, say members of the committee

October 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Cabinet Sub Committee has instructed the authorities to complete the third phase of the land resurvey programme under the government’s flagship scheme, ‘Jagananna Saswatha Bhu Hakku Mariyu Bhu Raksha’ by January 2024.

The committee, comprising Ministers P. Ramachandra Reddy, B. Satyanarayana, and D. Prasada Rao, and Principal Adviser Ajeya Kallam Reddy, reviewed the progress of the resurvey work at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on October 17.

“When compared with other States, Andhra Pradesh has been delivering best performance in land records resurvey,” the Minister said.

They said that the government had completed two phases of the exercise. The corrected land records were handed over to the property owners in more than 4,000 villages across the State in first and second phases.

“Engage the required staff and complete the third phase as well,” the committee instructed the authorities.

The committee further said that land resurvey was being done in the state by adopting latest scientific and technical knowledge. Recently, officials from the Central government and five States visited Andhra Pradesh to study the process, the committee members said.

In the third phase, survey was completed in 360 villages, the Ministers said. In the urban local bodies, more than 15 lakh acres of land spread across 125 urban conglomerates need to be resurveyed. “Resurvey must be completed and certificates distributed at least in four urban areas,” the Ministers said.

