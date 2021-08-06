Cabinet nod for Vidya Kanuka, Netanna Nestham

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy chairing the Cabinet meeting at the Secretariat at Tadepalli on Friday.

Vijayawada

06 August 2021 23:44 IST

The State Cabinet on Friday took several key decisions, which included approvals for the Jagananna Vidya Kanuka and YSR Netanna Nestham.

Nadu-Nedu

The Cabinet also gave its nod for the launch of Phase-II of the Nadu-Nedu programme in government schools on August 16, which aims at bringing in comprehensive academic and administrative reforms covering anganwadi centres and mandal, zilla parishad, municipal and tribal welfare schools.

It also cleared the acquisition of private lands (where government land is scarce) for construction of government buildings such as Rythu Bharosa Kendras, YSR Health Clinics, bulk milk cooling centres (under Amul project), digital libraries, and anganwadi centres. The owners of such private lands would be given government lands at other places.

Advertising

Advertising

R&R package

Another major decision taken was to give an additional ₹10 lakh each to the families facing displacement by the Polavaram project under the R&R package, which would entail a burden of ₹550 crore on the exchequer.

Informing the media about the decisions, Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah said that under the YSR Netanna Nestham, ₹24,000 per annum would be given to every weaver family owning a handloom.

For the current year (2021-22), nearly ₹200 crore would be paid on August 10, benefiting around four lakh weavers.

For AgriGold depositors

The Cabinet also cleared the decks for paying compensation to about four lakh AgriGold depositors (with investment less than ₹20,000) on August 24, on the basis of data available on August 5. It would entail an expenditure of ₹511 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the establishment of the Rajamahendravaram Urban Development Authority (RUDA), comprising the Rajamahendravaram Municipal Corporation and Nidadavole and Kovvur municipalities spanning 1,567 square km and by including certain areas of the Godavari and Eluru UDAs. It also approved the renaming of the Godavari UDA as Kakinada UDA.

The Cabinet gave its nod for regularisation of unobjectionable encroachments (dwelling units) in government lands measuring up to 300 square yards as on October 15, 2019.

However, it will be subject to payment of specified basic values of those lands, and the scheme will not be applicable to the houses on lands affected by master and zonal development plans and road plans.

The Cabinet gave administrative sanction for a sum of ₹5,155.73 crore towards the revised cost of greenfield port at Machilipatnam in Krishna district and ₹4,361.91 crore (revised cost) for the development of the Bhavanapadu port in Srikakulam district.

Besides, the Cabinet approved the draft techno-economic feasibility report for the development of a greenfield airport at Dagadarthi in Nellore district.