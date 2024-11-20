Cabinet nod for setting up permanent Bench of A.P. High Court in Kurnool

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, during a meeting on November 20 (Wednesday), took several important decisions including setting up a permanent Bench of the High Court in Kurnool, repealing the Andhra Pradesh Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act of 2019, giving industry status to tourism projects, and naming the anti- narcotics task force as ‘Elite Anti-narcotics Group’.

The Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, also ratified the agreement to be signed by the Housing Department with the Central government for the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 2.0, the merger of Andhra Pradesh Towers Limited with A.P. FiberNet Limited, and the recommendation of a high-level technical committee on the development of Amaravati to invite fresh tenders in place of expired ones.

The Cabinet also approved the new tourism and sports policies and gave the nod for amending the Preventive Detention Act to make it more effective and going ahead with the ₹85,000 crore investment plans cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB).