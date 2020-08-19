Cabinet gives its nod for various welfare schemes

YSR Asara to be implemented from Sept. 11 and Vidya Kanuka from Sept. 5

The State Cabinet has given its nod for the YSR Asara scheme. It will be implemented from September 11 as a part of the Navaratnalu programme, an electoral promise of the YSRCP.

The Cabinet has also decided to implement the YSR Sampoorna Poshana scheme from September 1 and the Vidya Kanuka from September 5. The Cabinet has also approved the new industrial policy.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, I&PR Minister P. Venkatramaiah told the media that under the YSR Asara, the government proposed to extend a financial assistance of ₹27,169 crore to members of the Self Help Groups (SHGs). “The government proposes to waive the loans availed by the SHGs from the banks,” the Minister said, and added that the loans availed till April 11 would be cleared in four phases.

“About 90 lakh women will be benefited under the scheme. The government has earmarked ₹6,792.21 crore for the financial year 2020-21 for the scheme,” the Minister said.

Sampoorna Poshana

He further said that YSR Sampoorna Poshana Plus would be implemented in 77 tribal mandals and the YSR Sampoorna Poshana in the remaining mandals. The government would spend ₹1,863.11 crore to supply nutritious food to pregnant women and children belonging to the BPL families, he said. The government would spend ₹1,863 crore per annum to provide nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women for six to 36 months, and children for 36 to 72 months, he added.

The Minister also said that uniforms, shoes, belts would be given to the schoolchildren under the YSR Vidya Deevena scheme. More than 43 lakh students would be benefited, he added.

The Cabinet also decided to extend ₹2 lakh for natural death and ₹3 to ₹5 lakh for accidental death to the next of kin of the deceased as part of the YSR Bima, a social security scheme.

“The government has decided to extend the benefit under the scheme if the person, aged between 51 and 70 years and holds a white ration card, dies,” he said.