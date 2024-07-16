Cabinet gives its nod for repeal of AP Land Titling Act, ratifies new free sand policy

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, on July 16 (Tuesday) gave its stamp of approval to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Land Titling Act (APLTA) brought out by the previous YSRCP government.

Sharing the details of the Cabinet meeting to the media later, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy said the Land Titling Act deviated from the draft Bill suggested by the NITI Aayog.

Stating that the decision to repeal the Act was in fulfilment of the promise made by the NDA alliance in the run-up to the elections, Mr. Parthasarathy said the APLTA had done away with the checks and balances in land titling verification procedure and gave scope for misuse of authority.

“The Act mentions that government can appoint any person as Title Registration Officer (TRO). This means, it can appoint even a private person, instead of a government officer, as TRO. This apart, the Act removes the jurisdictional powers of the lower courts, forcing the aggrieved persons to approach the High Court directly,” he said.

“How many farmers can go to the High Court even for a small land dispute, which can be settled in the Sessions Court itself?” the Minister questioned.

Stating that the AP Land Titling (Repeal) Bill, 2024, would be introduced in the ensuing Budget session of the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said the government would put it for discussion in the Legislative Assembly and Council.

“Let the YSRCP leaders answer the questions to be raised in the Assembly. The YSRCP leaders are claiming that they had brought the Act based on the suggestions of NITI Aayog, but they conveniently altered the original draft Bill,” the Minister said.

The Cabinet also ratified the new free sand policy introduced in place of the one that had been launched by the previous government.

The Cabinet terminated all the existing sand mining contracts of all private contractors, the Minister said.

Though sand excavation had been given to a private company, the YSRCP leaders benefitted through corrupt means, the Minister said, and made it clear that the State government would “abide by all the instructions, orders and observations made by various courts and the NGT with respect to sand excavation and protection of environment.”

Loan for paddy procurement

These apart, the Cabinet approved the proposal of the Civil Supplies Department to avail of a loan of ₹2,000 crore for the financial year to procure paddy and other crops.

Mr. Parthasarathy explained that the TDP-JSP-BJP government had cleared dues of ₹1,000 crore to the farmers, from whom the previous YSRCP government procured grains but did not release money for it.

Working capital assistance

The Cabinet also approved the proposal of the AP Markfed for availing of ₹3,200 crore ‘working capital assistance’ from the National Cooperative Development Corporation for the 2024-25 financial year.

The Cabinet opined that there should be a simplified procedure in procuring grains from the farmers to ensure transparency in the system.

The Cabinet constituted a three-member study committee, comprising the Ministers of Finance, Civil Supplies and Agriculture, to formulate an effective crop insurance policy for the benefit of the farmers. The committee was directed to submit a detailed report in a month, and study paddy, maize and other major crops.

The Chief Minister suggested that tenant farmers should also avail of crop loans.

Natural farming

Stating that Mr. Naidu had encouraged natural farming in five lakh hectares during his previous tenure between 2014-19, the Cabinet accepted a proposal to increase it to more than 20 lakh hectares by 2029 in the State.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, Finance Minister P. Keshav, Minister for Civil Supplies N. Manohar, and Minister for Human Resources N. Lokesh were among others present.