Cabinet exempts teaching staff from non-teaching duties

December 13, 2022 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - GUNTUR

In order to improve the academic standards of children in government schools, the Cabinet has exempted teaching staff from being assigned non-teaching activities such as conducting elections, enumerating census or others.

The Cabinet meeting , chaired by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met at the Secretariat here on Tuesday, where it approved the proposal to amend the AP Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Rules, 2010 issued in the GO Ms No 20 by School Education department on March 3, 2011 and others. While exempting the teaching staff from elections, census and other non-teaching services, the Cabinet accepted a proposal to utilise the services of 1.30 lakh employees, who were recently recruited at village and ward secretariats in the State.

Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Minister for Information and Public Relations, at a press conference, here, said that engaging teachers in non-academic services was a violation of Section 30 of the above rules. He said that all the intellectuals had been welcoming the decision of the Chief Minister.

The Cabinet also ratified a proposal to give the Chittoor dairy unit, which is not in functioning now, along with its lands for 99 years as lease to Amul Dairy. The government expects that the Amul will procure at least 4 lakh litres of milk per day. Fifty-five new posts have bene sanctioned for the newly establishing judicial academy.

The Cabinet sanctioned 8.32 acres land for upgradation of the Government medical college in Anantapur.

The Minister said the Cabinet approved the decisions taken by the Andhra Pradesh State Investment and Promotion Board (SIPB), including establishment of pumped hydro storage projects by Adani Green Energy Limited and Shirdi Sai Electricals, setting up of a steel plant in Kadapa by JSW Steel Limited, among others.