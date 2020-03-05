Cabinet decides to keep NPR process ‘in abeyance’

The Cabinet has decided to keep the National Population Register (NPR) process “in abeyance” in the State till the Centre reverts to the 2010 questionnaire. The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday, also adopted a resolution requesting the Central government to change the NPR questionnaire and also remove the apprehensions among “crores of people” on the issue.

Disclosing the details of the Cabinet meeting, Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the people were apprehensive of questions in the NPR. New questions have been added in the present NPR. The people wanted the government to continue the questions listed in the 2010 NPR, but the Central government decided to go ahead with its plans.

Awareness

The Cabinet felt that it was not just to forcibly impose the NPR on the people. “The onus is on the Centre to remove the apprehensions and create awareness among people on NPR. We are only asking the Centre to fulfil its responsibility,” he said.

The Minister said the Centre had made a decision and was asking the States to implement it. “When crores of people of the State are scared…we have the right to safeguard people’s interests. As we are the implementing agency, we have decided to keep the process in abeyance till the Centre concedes our request,” he asserted.

Asked if the State has the power to overrule the Centre’s decision, the Minister said, “We felt it is just. If we don’t have power,we will see.”

Mr. Jagan had on Tuesday said that the government would introduce a resolution in the Assembly during the upcoming session requesting the Central government to revert the conditions in NPR to those prevailing in 2010.

He had tweeted, “Some of the questions proposed in the NPR are causing insecurities in the minds of minorities of my State. After elaborate consultations within our party, we have decided to request the Central Government to revert the conditions to those prevailing in 2010. To this effect, we will also introduce a resolution in the upcoming assembly session.”