Cabinet clears Food Processing, and IT policies

VIJAYAWADA

30 June 2021 23:24 IST

Nod for Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam and upgrading Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College

The State Cabinet on Wednesday gave its nod to the Food Processing Policy 2020-25, which is aimed at fetching better prices for farmers and curbing the post-harvest losses. It also envisaged the adoption of Good Agricultural Practices which facilitate higher yields, and tie-ups with big corporates for realising the market potential of various products.

The Cabinet also cleared the IT Policy for 2021-2024 with priority to the development of three concept cities and establishment of digital libraries in the villages and equipping them with high-speed Internet facility. Besides, a decision has been to taken to set up a IT Emerging Technologies Research University in Visakhapatnam.

Vet ambulances

The Cabinet decided to purchase 175 mobile veterinary ambulances, equipped with hydraulic lifts among other essential equipment, for deployment in all Assembly constituencies at a cost of ₹63 crore, and to set up a call centre for the benefit of farmers.

It resolved to observe Farmers’ Day on July 8 in commemoration of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy.

Briefing mediapersons on the Cabinet resolutions, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah said clearance was given for opening 100 integrated agri and aqua labs, 645 community hiring centers and 1,898 permanent buildings for Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Similarly, the Cabinet approved the setting up of 45 new Rythu Bazaars in and construction of 1,262 godowns at the village level.

Further, the Cabinet approved the purchase of 539 ‘104’ vehicles for Primary Health Centres across the State, and resolved to provide laptops to students studying Classes 9 to 12 under Amma Vodi and Vasathi Deevena schemes.

Universities

The Cabinet gave approval for the establishment of Andhra Kesari University in Prakasam district and upgrading Vizianagaram JNTU Engineering College into an university by making an amendment to the JNTU Act of 2008.

Another significant decision taken by the Cabinet is to return 2,180 acres of land, which was originally sought to be acquired for Kakinada Special Economic Zone (SEZ) back in 2007, to the farmers.

The Cabinet has agreed to supply water through gravity under the first phase of Rayalaseema Drought Prevention Project in Puttaparthi constituency at a cost of ₹864.18 crore.

It decided to create AP Farmers' e-Sales Corporation Limited, an e-marketing platform designed to connect farmers, buyers and traders as a unified marketplace.

Apart from these, the Cabinet approved the construction of 2,62,216 houses by TIDCO and decided to give a guarantee for bank loans amounting to ₹5,990 crore for creating infrastructure in those colonies.