Cabinet cancels land allocation to the LuLu and VBC groups

In a major decision, the Cabinet on Wednesday annulled the land allotments made by the TDP government to the VBC Group, which manages GITAM, and the Lulu Group.

The TDP government had allotted 498.93 acres to the VBC Group at Jayantipuram village, near Jaggaiahpet, in Krishna district and 13.83 acres to the UAE-based LuLu group on the Beach Road in Visakhapatnam.

Giving details of the Cabinet meeting here, I&PR Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said that the TDP government had allotted land to the VBC Group, which was owned by a relative of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. Immediately after the allotment, the land was brought under the jurisdiction of the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA).

It was a politically immoral decision, the Minister said.

‘Norms flouted’

Land had been allotted to the LuLu Group at a price far lesser than the market rate, he added.

As per norms, the TDP government should have cancelled the tenders as there was only one tender. But it went ahead and allotted the land to the LuLu group. Hence, the Cabinet decided to cancel these land allotments, he said.

Convention centre

The foundation stone for the LuLu Group’s international convention centre was laid in February 2018.

The centre was planned to be utilised for the Meeting, Incentive, Conferencing and Events (MICE), a segment of tourism in which large groups are brought together for a particular purpose.