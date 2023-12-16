Cabinet approves the enhancement of free medical treatment limit under YSR Aarogyasri to ₹25 lakh

December 16, 2023 03:26 am | Updated 03:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved the enhancement of free medical treatment limit under YSR Aarogyasri to ₹25 lakh and its applicability to all those having up to ₹5 lakh annual income in order to pass the benefit to 90% of the families, and the proposal to launch the second phase of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha scheme from January 1.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will launch the Aarogyasri scheme with enhanced benefit and distribution of new cards on December 18. Treatment will be provided to a total of 3,257 ailments under the scheme, for which a sum of ₹4,400 crore had been allocated for the year.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal to pay ₹300 towards charges for patients who visit hospitals again for re-consultation after undergoing treatment under the Aarogyasri scheme and to make door delivery of medicines conforming to WHO and GMP standards to those undergoing treatment.

It has also decided to enhance the monthly social security pension from ₹2,750 to ₹3,000 from January 1 and distribute ₹6,394 crore towards the fourth and last tranche of YSR Asara from January 10 to 23, and YSR Cheyuta to the beneficiaries from January 29 to February 10. The increased pensions would be distributed from January 1 to 8.

The Cabinet approved the DPR of the proposed Visakhapatnam light metro project in four corridors spanning 76.9 km and distribution of 4,35,000 tabs worth ₹638 crore to Class 8 students of government and aided schools from December 21. The tabs will be equipped with Artificial Intelligence tools.

Besides, the Cabinet approved reforms that would facilitate the issue of caste and income certificates on the spot and the establishment of additional district sessions court at Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, enhancement of DA paid to police personnel involved in anti-Naxalite operations by 15% and payment of DA to working and retired court staff on a par with those of the employees of Central Government.

The Cabinet decided to appoint cricketer Ambati Rayudu and other sportspersons as brand ambassadors for the sports festival Aadudam Andhra for which 1.14 crore registrations had been received so far.

Further, the Cabinet approved the proposal to appoint 293 doctors and other staff in the super specialty blocks of the 300-bed Kadapa Government Hospital and fill 18 posts of head nurses and nursing superintendents in Guntur General Hospital and 95 posts in the new medical colleges at Vizianagaram, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru, Machilipatnam and Nandyal.

It decided to introduce nephrology and neurology departments in 11 medical colleges and recruit 287 nephrologists, neurologists and other necessary staff besides establishing oncology departments in Srikakulam, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Tirupati and Anantapur government hospitals.

Also, the Cabinet cleared the allotment of 110 plots measuring less than 50 acres each by the APIIC, merger of the AP Maritime Infrastructure Corporation with AP Maritime Board and temporary recruitment of 982 personnel in the offices of the Chief Electoral Officer and District Election Officers and Returning Officers for conducting the general elections next year.

