Cabinet approves new DPR for Machilipatnam port

Work will be completed in 36 months from the date of commencement: Kannababu

The State Cabinet has approved the new Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Machilipatnam port. As per the new DPR, the port will be completed in 36 months at a cost of ₹5,835 crore.

Giving details of the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu said that the new DPR was prepared by RITES for Phase-I works.

“The works will be completed in three years from the date of commencement. The A.P. Maritime Board will release ₹90 crore for acquiring 225 acres of land required for the purpose. The board will mobilise ₹4,745 crore for the project with the State government’s assistance,” Mr. Kannababu said.

‘Jagananna Chedodu’

The Cabinet also approved the ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ scheme that was aimed at benefiting small traders, he said. The scheme would be launched on November 24.

Under the scheme, the government would extend ₹10,000 interest-free loan to the small and petty traders who eke out a living on footpaths and pushcarts.

Kalamkari and Etikoppaka artisans, and makers of Bobbili veena, who are dependent on traditional handicrafts, would benefit, the Minister said.

The Cabinet also approved the DPR for development of the cooperative sector. The DPR envisages development works costing ₹1,362.22 crore. The project will be implemented through the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) and Dairy Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF).

Bulk milk chilling units will be set up at 9,899 villages that produce more than 500 litres of milk every day. “The milk will be procured through women milk producers’ associations,” the Minister added.