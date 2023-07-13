Cabinet approves four tourism development projects in Andhra Pradesh

July 13, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has approved four new tourism projects to cater to the needs of the domestic and international tourists.

In its meeting on July 12, the Cabinet have given its nod to allocation of 40 acres of land at Annavaram village of Bheemunipatnam mandal in Visakhapatnam district to Bhubaneswar-based Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Limited.

As per the agreement, the land is allocated to the company on lease basis with the condition that it should develop luxury villas.

Mayfair company will invest ₹525 crore and construct 250 villas, which provides employment to more than 1,750 people. It is estimated that the project will help the State earn ₹852 crore in the next 25 years.

“This apart, the Cabinet has given its nod to several other projects in a bid to give a boost to tourism development,” R.K. Roja, Minister of Tourism, told The Hindu.

Mumtaz Hotels Limited was given the task to construct 120 villas at Gandikota in Kadapa district. The company will develop the luxury villas on lease basis.

The Cabinet also approved the Tourism Department proposal to develop infrastructure such as roads, water supply, and uninterrupted power.

The Cabinet approved a budget of ₹70 crore for development of infrastructure at Annavaram, Peruru, Tirupati and Gandikota.

The Cabinet also accepted the proposal to allocate land to M.R.K.R. Constructions and Industries Private Limited on lease basis for construction of a five-star hotel at Peruru and Tirupati.

