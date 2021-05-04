Cabinet accords financial sanction to HNSS project works

Nod for Industrial Electronics Policy; disbursement under Rythu Bharosa on May 13

The State Cabinet, presided over by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, has given its nod to the A.P. Industrial Electronics Policy and financial sanction to the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Project phases 1 and 2, and administrative and financial sanctions to create infrastructure at the Krishnapatnam Port as a part of the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

Minister for Information and Public Relations Perni Venkataramaiah told the media at Velagapudi on Tuesday that the Cabinet also approved the decision to credit ₹4,050 crore directly into the bank accounts of the farmers under the YSR Rythu Bharosa - PM Kisan on May 13.

The number of beneficiaries under the scheme was now increased to 54 lakh with the inclusion of tenant farmers of BC, SC and ST communities.

Under YSR Bima, ₹2,589.60 crore would be credited into the bank accounts of 38.30 lakh farmers so as to insulate them from the losses suffered in kharif 2020.

The YSR Matsyakara Bharosa envisions annual payment of ₹10,000 to 1.30 lakh beneficiaries with an outlay of ₹130.46 crore.

The other decisions included amendments to the A.P. Education Act of 1982, enabling the government to take over private aided educational institutions and cancelling all the sanctioned aided posts, and ratification of the A.P. Private Universities Act of 2016.

MoU with CBSE

The government also decided to sign an MoU with the CBSE, providing its affiliation to 44,369 schools.

Administrative approval was accorded to obtain a World Bank loan of $250 million for ‘Supporting Andhras Learning Transformation’.

The Cabinet also resolved to develop YSR Engineering College at Produttur along with Yogi Vemana University in Kadapa. Two teaching posts were sanctioned. Six non-teaching posts too were sanctioned under the outsourcing category. Sanction was also given to establish a Government Degree College at Vempalle.

Revival of sick dairies

The Cabinet also resolved to revive the AP Dairy Development Federation and the sick dairies that had been closed.

The Cabinet also decided to set up a Veterinary Polytechnic College at Srikakulam. A budgetary allocation of ₹9.95 crore was also made for it. It was also decided to establish a Veterinary Polytechnic College at Chittoor.

The Cabinet also resolved to provide Viability Gap Funding of ₹20 crore for TruJet airline for operating the Chennai-Kadapa-Vijayawada services for one more year, and change the name of airport in Kurnool to Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy Airport.

The Cabinet also resolved to allot 66.49 acres to Greenlam South India Limited in the Industrial Park at Naidupet in Nellore district at a rate of ₹67.10 lakh per acre. The firm would be investing ₹595 crore, providing direct employment to 400 persons and indirect employment to 450 others.

The Cabinet also approved financial sanction of ₹1,148 crore for creation of infrastructure at Krishnapatnam Port.

While approving the Electronics Policy, the Cabinet said it expects $ 400 million worth production. The Cabinet also approved a world-class greenfield Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Kadapa district that would provide jobs to 39,000 people.

A decision to create infrastructure from Kailasagiri to Bhogapuram International Airport was also taken.

Administrative sanction was given to Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi Phase 1 works to be taken up at an estimated cost of ₹6,182 crore. Under Phase 2, works at a cost of ₹9,318.14 crore would be taken up. The Cabinet also decided to lift water from the dead storage level and sanction works pertaining to the Yeleru Tandava Canal Link.

The Cabinet also decided to give administrative sanction to the Polavaram project for works pertaining to the construction of earth dam, spillway channel, approach channel, pilot channel, and hydro electric power house.

It also approved the decision to opt for loan to implement the YSR Palnadu Drought Mitigation Project with an outlay of ₹2,746 crore.