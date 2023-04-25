Cab driver arrested in Eluru ‘rape’ case

April 25, 2023 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - ELURU

The Disha police on April 24 (Monday) arrested a cab driver, Sadarla Anudeep, 30, on charges of repeatedly raping a 23-year-old girl by holding her captive in his house for two weeks under the Eluru police limits.

On April 23, the victim was rescued by her parents from the accused, who allegedly poured hot oil on the victim when she refused to have a physical relationship with him. The accused and the victim are said to be in a relationship for five years. On April 9, they reportedly eloped to get married.

“On April 9, the accused picked up the girl from Kakinada, where she is studying engineering. The same day, they eloped to get married. By the night, they reached the house of the accused, where the accused held her captive till April 23,” Eluru Disha DSP and Investigation Officer K.V. Satyanarayana said on Monday.

In an official release, Mr. Satyanarayana said that the accused allegedly raped the girl. On the night of April 10, he allegedly poured hot oil on the victim. “The girl was allegedly raoped repeatedly until April 22, he said.

On April 22 night, the victim managed to get access to her cellphone and sought help from her parents who rescued her.

Eluru SP D. Mary Prasanthi said that the victim was undergoing treatment in Eluru government hospital. “The victim has 20 burn injuries on her body,” said the SP.

Andhra Pradesh Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddi Padma told The Hindu that Eluru Collector has been instructed to submit a report on the incident. The Eluru Disha police have registered a case and produced the accused before a local court on Monday.