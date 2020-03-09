CAA unconstitutional, says Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan addressing a public meeting in Anantapur on Monday.

ANANTAPUR

09 March 2020 21:54 IST

Centre trying to divide people, he alleges

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is unconstitutional and against the basic directive principles of the Indian Constitution. Hence it needs to be repealed and if the government does not budge, people should fight against its implementation, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing a public meeting organised here on Monday to oppose the CAA, NRC and NPR, he said the government was trying to divide the people of the country in the name of CAA, NRC, Triple Talaq and on communal lines. “Article 14 of the Constitution of India provides for equality before the law or equal protection of the laws within India and the CAA flouts this provision, hence is not a democratic move,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He congratulated Bihar on opposing the CAA and being one of the 12 States that had made a resolution in their respective Legislative Assemblies.

Unemployment

Kerala and Andhra Pradesh have a long history of good cultural relations and that should get strengthened in bringing pressure on the Centre as the ‘democracy is in danger’. The Centre, instead of concentrating on the economy, was more bothered about dividing people on religious lines, he alleged. The unemployment rate was the highest at 45% now, observed Mr. Vijayan.

Communist Party of India national secretary K. Narayana, Communist Party of India (M) State secretary P. Madhu, APCC president Sake Sailajanath, CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh were present.

Leaders from Muslim minority organisations from Kurnool and Anantapur district attended the meeting.

Telugu Desam Party MP Kesineni Nani called on the Kerala Chief Minister at a hotel.