CAA discriminatory, allege Left parties

The Left parties, which included the CPI(M), the CPI and the CPI-ML, on Thursday took out a rally from Saraswati Park to the Gandhi statue near the GVMC office opposing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a meeting there, CPI(M) State Secretariat member Ch. Narsinga Rao said that denying citizenship to Muslims was discriminatory and against the Constitution. Passing the Act in “violation” of the laid down constitutional principles would lead to divisive trends, he said.

CPI State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy said that even parliamentary practices were given a go-by. In spite of the demand made by several parties that the Bill be sent to the Select Committee, it was passed. The announcement of Home Minister Amit Shah that NRC would be extended to the entire country was making people insecure, he said.

M. Kondaiah of the CPI-ML and Mohammed Ali of Al-Majid Committee spoke.

CPI(M) district secretary L. Lokanadham and CPI city secretary M. Paidiraju participated.