CAA: Cong, Left creating unrest among Muslims, says Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana accused the Congress and Left parties of creating unrest in the Muslim community by misinterpreting the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to mediapersons at Kadapa after inspecting the arrangements for an awareness programme on January 4 being organised by the BJP on CAA, in which the party’s national working president J.P. Nadda is participating, Mr. Lakshminarayana said the CAA was aimed at giving Indian citizenship to people belonging to the minority communities who fled from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan due to religious persecution but the Opposition parties were apparently raising a hue and cry on it, thereby stoking fears among those sections to derive political mileage.

He recalled that the Congress leaders including Manmohan Singh had wanted the same law (CAA) to be made prior to 2004 when they were in the Opposition and Atal Behari Vajpayee was the Prime Minister.

They now changed their stand and were spreading falsehood on the CAA to appease the minorities, the State BJP chief stated, asserting that the impugned legislation was not at all draconian as is being apprehended.

Earlier, Mr. Lakshminarayana, MLC Vakati Narayana Reddy, former Minister C. Adinarayana Reddy, and other party leaders signed on a canvas as part of the signature campaign in CAA’s favour.