CAA, NRC not against Muslims: GVL

The Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not against Indian Muslims, asserted BJP national spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here on Monday.
Leading ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’, Mr. Rao said Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Parsi migrants, who had entered the country following persecution in Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would now get the Indian citizenship.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only fulfilled a promise made to these sections by Mahatma Gandhi at the time of partition,” he said, accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of carrying out a false propaganda with ulterior political motives. The NRC was intended to weed out the immigrants who indulged in anti-national activities and stayed without valid documents, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.