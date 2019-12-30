CAA, NRC not against Muslims: GVL

The Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are not against Indian Muslims, asserted BJP national spokesman G.V.L. Narasimha Rao here on Monday.

Leading ‘Jana chaitanya yatra’, Mr. Rao said Hindu, Christian, Buddhist, Jain, Sikh and Parsi migrants, who had entered the country following persecution in Muslim-majority countries of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would now get the Indian citizenship.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has only fulfilled a promise made to these sections by Mahatma Gandhi at the time of partition,” he said, accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of carrying out a false propaganda with ulterior political motives. The NRC was intended to weed out the immigrants who indulged in anti-national activities and stayed without valid documents, he added.