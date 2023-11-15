Krishna waters to Kuppam region soon, says Chittoor Collector

November 15, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - CHITTOOR

District Collector Sagili Shanmohan has said that the pending works of the Kuppam branch canal of the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) project will be completed within a week, and the water will be brought to the region at the earliest.

The Collector, along with MLC K.J. Bharat and senior officials of the HNSS project, inspected the Kuppam branch canal works at Gundushettipalli of Shantipuram mandal and Parasamudram pond of Kuppam mandal on Wednesday.

The Collector said that the crucial works on the canal, including that of five lifts, were completed at Shankar Royal Peta, Krishnapuram, and Adinepalli villages. He said the State government was determined to bring the Krishna waters into the branch canal on a war footing. Later, the Collector interacted with the farmers during a field visit.

Revenue Divisional Officer Srinivasulu and senior officials of the Revenue, Waterworks and Panchayat Raj departments were present.

