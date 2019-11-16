‘Raghavachari stood forvalues in journalism’

Several speakers paid rich tributes to C. Raghavachari for the values he stood for in journalism and how he excelled setting an example to scribes.

CPI State Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanaryana Murthy said he was a committed journalist and excelled as editor of ‘Visalandhra’ for 29 years.

Professor, Department of Journalism of Andhra University, D.V.R. Murthy, said Raghavachari did not merely pursue journalism as a profession but followed a service-oriented, value-based approach. He had good command over English too and spoke on various complex issues with authority. APWJF State secretary Gantla Srinubabu said the VJF executive proposed to name the Press Club here after Raghavachari. M.R.N. Varma presided. CPI State Secretariat member A.J. Stalin and several senior journalists spoke.