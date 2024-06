C. Naga Rani on Friday took charge as the West Godavari District Collector. Ms. Naga Rani has interacted with the Joint Collector C.V. Praveen Aditya and District Revenue Officer J. Udaya Bhaskar on the profile and issues in the district. In an interaction with the officials, Ms. Naga Rani has stated that she would ensure implementation of the schemes and polices of the State government and focus on all round development of the agrarian district.

