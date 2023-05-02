Byreddy threatens agitation at Srisailam Temple for not implementing Zonal system

May 02, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DIST.)

The Rayalaseema Steering Committee chairman Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy has alleged that Archaka appointments in Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple are given for Telangana residents ignoring the priests in Andhra Pradesh.

At a press conference at Sunnipenta near Srisailam, he took strong objection to the cancellation of the physical booking of tickets for the Current Booking of Seva and Sparsha Darshanam.

“All people in the State are not adept at operating computers, hence the online system implemented from May 1 should be stopped, and the old system be continued,” he said.

He criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for not setting up the Judicial Capital at Kurnool, and not giving appointments to locals in the Srisailam Temple.

He gave a call to TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to agitate at the ground level and ensure the Siddeswaram Bridge-cum-Barrage project is taken up instead of the wire-stayed bridge alone. “Mr. Jagan is ignoring Rayalaseema and he is distancing everyone by not bothering about this region either in water allocation/projects, appointments or other infrastructural projects. Very soon the people will reject you,” Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy added.

Reminding Mr. Naidu and Pawan Kalyan of the excellent traction to the three agitations organised by the Rayalaseema Steering Committee for stopping Upper Bhadra, completing sanctioned projects on Krishna and demanding a Bridge-cum-Barrage at Siddeswaram, he said both of them should hold agitation in New Delhi for water projects and not just speak in the public meetings.

