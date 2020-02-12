Byreddy seeks construction of irrigation projects in Rayalaseema

BJP leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy has said that a representation would be submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking construction of reservoirs worth 200 tmcft in Rayalaseema.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy protested outside the irrigation office in the city on Wednesday seeking construction of irrigation projects to the drought-hit region.

Gundrevula reservoir

The BJP leader claimed that water is being sent downstream as there is no storage capacity in the district. He demanded that the government take up construction of Gundrevula reservoir and increase its capacity. “Gundrevula must have 50 tmcft capacity instead of the proposed 20 tmcft,” he said.

Speaking about the Tungabhadra dam at Hospet in Karanataka, Mr. Reddy said that the capacity of the dam must be increased so that the issues of three States — Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana — could be solved.

“Muchumarri Lift Irrigation Scheme must be dedicated to Rayalaseema. Half of Handri Neeva Lift Irrigation Scheme must be dedicated to HNSS canals and the other half must be dedicated to KC canal,” he added.

Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy claimed that there is sufficient water in the Tungabhadra river, and added that the water must be allocated to Rayalaseema to make sure that the farmers of the region do not suffer.