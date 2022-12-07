Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy put under house arrest in Kurnool

December 07, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

He planned to clean STBC Degree College grounds where Rayalaseema Garjana was organised by the JAC with the support of the YSRCP

Ramesh Susarla

Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi founder Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy confined to his house in Kurnool on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

Former TDP MLA and Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi founder Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy was put under house arrest on Wednesday following his announcement that he would clean the STBC Degree College grounds as its sanctity was lost due to the Rayalaseema Garjana organised by the JAC supported by the YSRCP on December 5.

Mr. Reddy’s contention was that this very ground was used for a public meeting after Andhra Pradesh got separated from Madras Presidency and the Sribagh agreement was signed. “Organising the garjana is an insult to the people of Rayalaseema,” he added.

Earlier, a large number of supporters of Mr. Reddy, who is now BJP Rayalaseema Development Committee convener, gathered at his house here and planned to go to the college ground, but the police deployed personnel outside his house and put him under house arrest.

Tension prevailed at the college ground and Mr. Reddy’s house for some time. His followers staged a sit-in in front of his house demanding his immediate release. The police also stopped the protesters from entering the college ground.

