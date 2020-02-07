Byreddy demands clarity on investments in State

“The government must give clarity on how many investors came to the State and how many left the State in the past seven months,” demanded BJP leader Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, while addressing reporters on Friday.

He added: “We are driving away possible investors when all the other States in the country are trying to attract them. I dare Ministers to tell people how many investors came to the State.”

Coming down heavily on the ruling YSRCP government, he said, “Mr. Jagan has forgotten that he is a chief minister and is behaving as a village-level factionist.”

Later, he said that Mr. Jagan’s vindictive conduct towards former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would spell doom for the State.

Commenting on the use of public funds, Mr. Byreddy claimed that the government is utilising the funds for unnecessary things. “Instead of creating an action plan for development, an action plan is being developed for the destruction of the State,” Mr. Byreddy said.