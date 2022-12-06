Byreddy alleges misuse of school buses for Rayalaseema Garjana, threatens to approach court

December 06, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KURNOOL

Former MLA from Nandikotkur and a staunch Rayalaseema activist Byredddy Rajasekhar Reddy on Tuesday threatened to sue the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and the JAC that had organised the Rayalaseema Garjana at the STBC Degree College grounds here on Monday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Rajasekar Reddy alleged that the orgnanisers had brought hundreds of school and college students to the garjana in the institutional buses, which was a violation of law.

“I will approach the Andhra Pradesh High Court against this, as the students were not supposed to be brought in buses by giving holiday to their institutions,” he added.

None who attended the garjana demanded implementation of the Vedavathi Reservoir, and the Gundrevula and Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects as per the Sribagh pact. “People ignored these issue and only spoke about building the High Court on Jagannatha Gattu,” Mr. Rajasekhar said, and added that he would launch a campaign for in support of the projects from Wednesday.

Mr. Rajasekhar had quit the Telugu Desam Party in September 2012 and formed the Rayalaseema Parirakshana Samithi (RPS).