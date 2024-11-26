 />

Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats in A.P. on December 20

The YSRCP cannot content these elections as it does not have the required strength of 25 in Assembly

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V. Subba Rao

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on November 26 (Tuesday) announced the schedule for the bypolls to six Rajya Sabha seats in four States, including three in Andhra Pradesh.

The bypolls will be held on December 20 and the counting will be done on the same day, said a notification issued by the ECI.

Vacancies in Andhra Pradesh have arisen with the resignation of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) members Beda Mastan Rao, Mopidevi Venkataramana, and R. Krishnaiah.

The by-elections for the Rajya Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh have created a buzz. There are 175 Assembly seats, of which the NDA secured victories in 164. The YSRCP has not secured the status of the opposition party.

To win a Rajya Sabha seat, a party needs the support of at least 25 MLAs. Currently, the YSRCP’s strength in the Assembly is 11, making it impossible for the party to contest in the Rajya Sabha elections.

With the vacant seats, it seems almost certain that the NDA will grab all three. However, there is a speculation whether the TDP will take all three seats, or share it with its alliance partners BJP and Jana Sena Party (JSP).

