Bypolls for two vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to be held on July 12

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that by-elections will be conducted on July 12 for the two casual vacancies in the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh.

Bypolls are being conducted due to the disqualification of YSRCP leader C. Ramachandraiah on March 11 and the resignation of Shaik Mohammed Iqbal on April 5. The tenure of both leaders was scheduled to end on March 29, 2027. Mr. Ramachandraiah and Mr. Iqbal resigned from the YSRCP and joined the TDP. These two vacancies will be filled through the MLAs quota.

The ECI said that the bypoll notification would be issued on June 25, while July 2 is the last date of filing nominations. The nominations will be scrutinised on July 3, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 5. The polling will be held on July 12 between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. followed by counting of votes on the same day. The election procedure will be completed before July 16.