GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bypolls for two vacancies in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council to be held on July 12

Bypolls are being held due to the disqualification of YSRCP leader C. Ramachandraiah on March 11 and resignation of Shaik Mohammed Iqbal on April 5

Published - June 18, 2024 07:33 pm IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.

 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced that by-elections will be conducted on July 12 for the two casual vacancies in the Legislative Council of Andhra Pradesh. 

Bypolls are being conducted due to the disqualification of YSRCP leader C. Ramachandraiah on March 11 and the resignation of Shaik Mohammed Iqbal on April 5. The tenure of both leaders was scheduled to end on March 29, 2027. Mr. Ramachandraiah and Mr. Iqbal resigned from the YSRCP and joined the TDP. These two vacancies will be filled through the MLAs quota.

The ECI said that the bypoll notification would be issued on June 25, while July 2 is the last date of filing nominations. The nominations will be scrutinised on July 3, while the last date for withdrawal of nomination is July 5. The polling will be held on July 12 between 9 a.m and 4 p.m. followed by counting of votes on the same day. The election procedure will be completed before July 16. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.