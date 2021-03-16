Bypoll to Tirupati LS seat on April 17

GUNTUR

16 March 2021 23:20 IST

The Election Commission of India has issued notification for holding byelection to the Tirupati (SC) Parliamentary Constituency.

According to the schedule, the notification would be issued on March 23, and March 30 is the late date for filing of nominations. Scrutiny of nominations would be taken up on March 31 and the late date for withdrawal of nominations is April 3.

The date of polling is April 17, and counting of votes would take place on May 2.

The polling would be done by Electronic Voting Machines and VVPATs in all the polling stations.

The model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in Nellore and Chittoor districts, and would be applicable to all candidates, parties and the State government.