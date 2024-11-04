Bypoll to East-West Godavari Teachers’ constituency on December 5

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav announced the conduct of bye-election to the East-West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency of the Legislative Council on December 5. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLC Sabjee Shaik.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav stated in a press release that the election notification would be issued on November 11 and the nominations had to be filed by November 18.

The nominations would be scrutinised on November 19, and November 21 had been fixed as the deadline for withdrawing candidatures. Counting of votes would be done on December 9 and the election was scheduled to be completed by December 12.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India’s notification for the conduct of bye-election to the Vizianagaram Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council has been published in the State Gazette on November 4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.