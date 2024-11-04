ADVERTISEMENT

Bypoll to East-West Godavari Teachers’ constituency on December 5

Published - November 04, 2024 09:22 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Election notification to be issued on November 11

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Yadav announced the conduct of bye-election to the East-West Godavari Teachers’ Constituency of the Legislative Council on December 5. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLC Sabjee Shaik. 

Mr. Yadav stated in a press release that the election notification would be issued on November 11 and the nominations had to be filed by November 18. 

The nominations would be scrutinised on November 19, and November 21 had been fixed as the deadline for withdrawing candidatures. Counting of votes would be done on December 9 and the election was scheduled to be completed by December 12.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India’s notification for the conduct of bye-election to the Vizianagaram Local Authorities Constituency of the Legislative Council has been published in the State Gazette on November 4.

