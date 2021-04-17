Andhra Pradesh

Bypoll replete with violations: Congress

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Saturday urged the State Election Commission to cancel the byelection held to the Tirupati Lok Sabha seat, alleging that it was replete with violation of poll code.

Alleging that the YSRCP leaders had unleashed total anarchy, Mr. Sailajanath said “indiscriminate rigging of votes” made a mockery of democracy.

Thousands of people were brought in from other places to rig the polls, he alleged, and accused the ruling party supporters of not allowing the agents of the opposition parties into the polling booths.

He alleged that buses loaded with people from other places were brought in by the ruling party to have their way at the polling booths.

