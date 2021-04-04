Bypoll a referendum on SCS: MP

People should consider the Tirupati parliamentary byelection a referendum on the Special Category Status, said Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Mr. Bharat said that the by-election has attracted the attention of the entire nation. To make Prime Minister Narendra Modi feel the heat of the sentiments, people should ensure that the ruling YSR Congress Party wins the seat with a thumping majority.

He took strong exception to the derogatory language used by Nara Lokesh against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and reminded him not to forget that his father as well as his grandfather had also served the State in the same capacity.

Earlier, he had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at the hill temple.