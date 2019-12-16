BYJU’s DSSL contest evokes good response in Nellore

Students from schools across SPSR Nellore district turned up in good numbers at the Discovery School Super League, 2019(DSSL) contest organised by the education technology firm BYJU’s in partnership with The Hindu on Sunday.

Students from 79 schools in Nellore, Gudur, Sriharikota and other places took part in the national-level inter-school aptitude-based contest to assess critical thinking of students, said M.S. Amir Khan, the event organiser in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

The purpose of the event is to identify science and maths geniuses from different parts of the country. As many as 117 students who had cleared stage I competition at the school level took part in the event here. Two students from the State will get a chance to take part in the stage 3 competition in Mumbai, to be held either in April or May.

The event provided a unique platform for students to compete and win laurels for themselves and for schools they represented, Mr.Khan said. Top three winning teams and their school principal or teacher per school will win a paid trip to NASA from the organiser.