B.Y. Ramaiah elected Kurnool Mayor

By winning 43 of the 52 wards in the Kurnool Municipal Corporation electing the Mayor and Deputy Mayor was a smooth affair on Thursday, with B.Y. Ramaiah and Renuka Siddhareddy nominated by the YSRCP making it to the chair.
Presiding Officer G. Veerapandian and Municipal Commissioner D.K. Balaji conducted the oath-taking for all the members . Mr. Ramaiah from Ward No. 19 and Ms. Renuka from Ward No. 36, on getting elected, were handed over the certificates. The YSRCP had announced the candidature of Mr. Ramaih in advance so there was no internal politicking for the top post in the corporation and it was a smooth election process for the Deputy Mayor too. The Mayor and Deputy Mayor promised to sail with the district officials and Municipal Commissioner in ensuring development in the city.
Mr. Balaji, Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, and Mr. Veerapandian congratulated the newly-elected members and promised to provide their help in making the city a better place to live.
In Gudur, Julapala Venkateswarlu and P.N. Umar Aslam were elected Chairperson and deputy Chairperson; in Atmakur Maroof Asiya and P. Divya; in Allagadda K. Ramalinga Reddy and Nayab Rasool Shiak; in Yemmiganur Raghu Kodiganti Sivanna and D. Nazeer Ahmed; in Adoni B. Shantha and Mulla Mahhamed Gouse; Nandikotkur Dasi Sudhakar Reddy and Molla Mahboob Rabbani; and in Nandyal Shaik Mabunni and Gangishetti Venkata Naga Sridhar were elected.
