By fielding Droupadi, BJP cannot claim to be championing cause of tribal people: CPI

Opposition unity will play a key role in the 2024 elections, says Binoy Viswam

By fielding Droupadi Murmu as its Presidential nominee, the BJP cannot claim that it is committed to tribal development, CPI Rajya Sabha member Binoy Viswam has said.

Mr. Viswam was addressing the ‘Meet the Press’ organised by the Vijayawada Press Club here on Wednesday.

“The tribal people have been fighting for water, land and forest. But the Central government has not reached out to them. The Modi government is functioning under the tutelage of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which never allows women to participate in its activities. The BJP is neglecting the Bill to reserve 33% seats in legislative bodies to women. Now, how can people believe the government’s sincerity and genuineness even if a tribal woman is fielded as a Presidential candidate?” Mr. Viswam questioned.

Seventeen opposition parties had unanimously announced former Union Finance Minister Yashwanth Sinha as their Presidential candidate. The Opposition unity would play a key role in the 2024 elections, the CPI leader said.

