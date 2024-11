The State government on Wednesday appointed B.V. Usha Rani as Drug Inspector for the enforcement of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 in the State. M.T. Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, has issued orders in this regard through G.O.MS.No. 135, dated November 6.

