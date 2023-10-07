B.V. Raghavulu of CPI(M) advocates development model with little scope for inequalities in Andhra Pradesh

October 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu on Saturday stressed the need for the State to have a development model that has no scope for inequalities. If such a system is not brought in, the poor would become poorer regardless of the tall claims made by the government.

He observed that public money was being looted in the State and that there was little development because the government was obsessed with welfare, which too was not as great as it was projected.

Inaugurating a two-day seminar titled ‘Comprehensive development of Andhra Pradesh- Alternative ways’ organised by the CPI(M) here, Mr. Raghavulu said people’s welfare took a beating as the policies of liberalisation gained a tighter grip.

Over the years, the TDP and the YSRCP governments did little to achieve any meaningful development as they both were bent on using the power to meet selfish ends.

The development claimed to be achieved by the two governments was hard to find on the ground. The GSDP and other economic indicators were seemingly fine, but there was no perceptible improvement in the people’s lives.

Mr. Raghavulu said agriculture has been completely neglected and natural resources were being plundered in alleged collusion with corrupt YSRCP leaders.

A slew of policy decisions taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy pushed the State backward by many years, and there was little hope of recovery for the poor and the downtrodden under such oppressive regimes.

CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao said the government claimed to have attracted investments amounting to ₹13 lakh crore in the past four-and-a-half years, but only a small portion of that took a tangible shape as the situation was far from conducive for entrepreneurs.

