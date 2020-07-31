Bust myths on coronavirus, journalists told

VIJAYAWADA

31 July 2020 07:28 IST

I &PR Department Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy has said that journalists have a pivotal role to play in containing the coronavirus.

Speaking to representatives of journalist associations , he said the fraternity should strive to bust myths associated with the pandemic . Mr. Vijay Kumar said I&PR Joint Director P. Kiran Kumar was appointed as State-level nodal officer to help scribes get access to testing and treatment. District-level nodal officers would also be appointed. He said Collectorswere asked to identify a hospital where journalists could be provided with facilities for testing and treatment.

Advertising

Advertising