Andhra Pradesh

Bust myths on coronavirus, journalists told

I &PR Department Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy has said that journalists have a pivotal role to play in containing the coronavirus.

Speaking to representatives of journalist associations , he said the fraternity should strive to bust myths associated with the pandemic . Mr. Vijay Kumar said I&PR Joint Director P. Kiran Kumar was appointed as State-level nodal officer to help scribes get access to testing and treatment. District-level nodal officers would also be appointed. He said Collectorswere asked to identify a hospital where journalists could be provided with facilities for testing and treatment.

