Businesses need to embrace innovation, sustainability for success in digital era, says expert

VIT-AP School of Business holds 2-day nternational conference on ‘Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era’

April 05, 2024 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma
Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and others release a brochure at the inaugural session of the two-day conference at VIT-AP University on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy and others release a brochure at the inaugural session of the two-day conference at VIT-AP University on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Design recruiter at J.P. Morgan Chase, USA, Paps Muppa, underscored the need for businesses to embrace innovation and sustainability for success in the digital era in view of the evolving technological landscape.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day international conference on ‘Innovation and Sustainable Business Practices in the Digital Era’ organised by the VIT-AP School of Business at VIT-AP University, in collaboration with the University of Newcastle, Australia and the International Institute for Better Future, Australia on Friday (April 5), Dr. Muppa emphasised the role of collaborative efforts in addressing complex challenges and driving positive change, particularly through disruptive technological innovations.

Associated Professor at Newcastle Business School, Australia, Mardy Chiah, highlighted the importance of sustainability in financial business models and the role of fintech and digital financial literacy in today’s economy.

The two-day event comprises keynote speeches, panel discussions, technical sessions and interactive forums among a diverse community of scholars, researchers and industry practitioners, providing a platform to explore cutting edge strategies, emerging technologies and best practices, driving both business and growth and environmental stewardship.

Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University S.V. Kota Reddy said the institution was committed to supporting youth entrepreneurs through its Innovation and Incubation Centre.

Dean in-charge of VSB, VIT-AP University Arunkumar Sivakumar, Suhail Ahmed Bhat, Registrar M. Jagadeesh Chandra, Dean-Research Ravindra Dhuli, Jayasree Gopal from Newcastle University and others were present.

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / universities and colleges

