Businesses hit as COVID-19 locks staff in red zone

20,000 people from Gajularega work in Vizianagaram town

As many as 20,000 people living in Gajularega and the surrounding areas of Vizianagaram town have lost connectivity with the district headquarters due to the rapid spread of coronavirus in those areas. The government has already declared Garjularega, Kalighat, Ayyannapeta and three other areas as containment zones.

The restrictions on the movement of people from Gajularega has drastically impacted the market areas and other commercial establishments in the town since a majority of the employees and workers come from the village, which has turned into a satellite township over the last decade.

“Many workers have already quit their jobs fearing coronavirus and late payment of wages. More would follow suit affecting the businesses on GT Road, Balaji Market, PW Market and other areas. It is very difficult for shop owners to run the business without staff,” laments J. Ramkumar, who has a shop on GT Road.

Sixteen positive cases were identified in containment areas, prompting the Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation authorities to take steps on a war-footing to control the virus spread. The Municipal Commissioner, S.S. Varma, and senior officials monitored the situation and ensured a special sanitation drive covering every nook and corner of Garjularega village.

“People have to inform government authorities immediately when new persons come to the village so that health officials can conduct medical tests for them. Only then we’ll be able to control the disease. People should follow social distancing and wear masks compulsorily for their own safety and that of their families and others,” says Mr.Varma.

Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal has directed the municipal authorities to review the situation in all the areas, including locations in and around the Collector office which are always busy with people moving around on official work.

The situation in Vizianagaram district is relatively better with 145 positive cases whereas neighbouring Srikakulam has 643 cases and Visakhapatnam 824.