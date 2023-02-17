Business school renamed after philanthropist king

February 17, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

SRM University-AP inaugurated its renamed business school, Paari School of Business, here on Friday. Pro-chancellor of the university P. Sathyanarayanan said that the business school was renamed after the philanthropist king Paari, who gave up his golden chariot so that a jasmine vine could climb up.

Speaking on the occasion, founder and CEO of Careers360 Maheshwer Peri said that students should always tell the truth and that the digital footprint of what one spoke would last forever. Managing director, head-audit, Barclays India, Bala Iyer said that students should not be afraid of asking questions and that they should stay in touch with their old friends.

Governing body member Nicholas Dirks formally launched the directorate of executive education and professional studies (DEEPS), a new initiative of the business school. Dean, Paari School of Business, Bharadwaj Sivakumaran, Vice-Chancellor Manoj K. Arora, Vice-Chancellor for Research, University of California, Davis, US, Prasant Mohapatra and others were present.