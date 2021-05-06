Business hours in post offices revised

The business hours in post offices in Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle have been revised as 8 a.m. to 12 noon for general public in view of the curfew imposed by the State government owing to the prevailing pandemic situation.

In a statement on Thursday, Chief Postmaster-General, Andhra Pradesh Circle, M. Venkateswarlu said people should note the changes and avail themselves of the postal services taking all precautions like use of mask and hand sanitisers and maintaining physical distance.

He said transactions such as booking of registered post, speed post articles and cash withdrawals from saving accounts during business hours were being allowed. Customers could also deposit advance instalments in RD, PLI and PPF accounts, if required, he said.

The Chief Postmaster-General said, however, people should refrain from small transactions in view of the pandemic situation. They could download IPPB app and PLI app for availing themselves of online savings/insurance products of India Post, he added.