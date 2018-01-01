Business activity peaks on New Year-eve in Tirupati

New Year-eve celebrations have started setting in, which is reflected in the spurt in trade and commercial activity in Tirupati.

With their hands full, star hotels, bakers and confectioners, sweetmeat sellers, florists and event management firms are hoping to make a roaring business this year-end. Notwithstanding the loud calls given on social media by Right-wing elements to shun celebrations by dubbing them a “symbol of alien culture”, the entertainment industry is abuzz with activity.

The florists expect a fragrant end to the year with orders are pouring in from abroad for delivery of flowers to their near and dear. For the first time, a multi-coloured rose flower from Ecuador is the cynosure of the eye. The regular rose is dyed with various colours such as violet, lavender, green, orange, blue, red and processed for a week.

“The flower does not require water and should not be exposed to direct sunlight and dust. Priced at ₹999 each, it lasts a lifetime when maintained properly,” says C.B.V. Saikumar of Blue Petals, a florist.

He has imported exotic flowers like cymbidium, hydrangea, amaranthus, sunset safari, hypericum berry white, orchid white, eustoma, calla lily and gypsophila this time, expecting huge business. Hotel Bliss has announced ‘Thrill 2018’ with live food counters, dance night, live singing and fun games, apart from a lavish banquet on December 31 night. The marketing is done mostly through social media channels such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

A low-key affair

After the Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Trust (HDPT), a wing of the Endowments Department, issued an order against making exuberant floral arrangements for January 1, the public-funded temples are clearly staying away from any glaring and conspicuous decoration. However, the temples run by private trusts have no qualms in getting spruced up for the D-Day, which is considered a logical extension to the auspicious ‘Vaikuntha Ekadasi’.

Usually, florists from Tirupati, Hyderabad and Bengaluru slog overtime during this part of the year to decorate the various TTD-run temples, including Tirumala, which is clearly missing this year.