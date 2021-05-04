Buses will not operate after noon from today

Inter-State services have been cancelled

As per the government decision, ratified by the Cabinet that met on Tuesday, no public or private transport would be allowed to operate in the State after 12 noon from Wednesday. All inter-State bus operations have been cancelled.

“It's a very tricky situation for the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC). We have to cater to the transport needs of the common man, but at the same time, we need to think of our feeble economic condition as well,” said corporation’s Vice-Chancellor and Managing Director R.P. Thakur. Taking a dynamic view of the situation, the corporation officials were trying to strike a fine balance.

The occupancy ratio in the RTC buses had dwindled to 40 % in view of the spike in COVID infections resulting in people avoiding commuting through public transport. “The number of trains operating now are also fewer and we can’t completely stop our operations. Merger of operations is helping us to some extent,” said Mr. Thakur, informing that the corporation had also cut down on the number of its employees’ presence in the bus depots keeping in view the need for physical distancing.